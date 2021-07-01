Home
Several factors contributing to I-5 slowdowns

Several factors contributing to I-5 slowdowns

Local News Regional Top Stories , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – Several issues are impacting traffic on Interstate 5 between Ashland and Redding.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said slowdowns are being caused by wildfire closures, road construction, and holiday travel.

I-5 was temporarily shut down north of Redding Thursday morning due to the Salt Fire burning near north Shasta Lake. While the highway has been reopened, lane restrictions are still in effect.

Highway 97, a route that connects Weed and Klamath Falls, is still completely shut down due to the Tennant Fire, forcing travelers to use I-5 instead.

South of Ashland, a construction project is limiting traffic to a single lane in each direction at several locations over the Siskiyou Pass. ODOT cannot open more lanes due to bridgework.

Travelers are always advised to check http://www.tripcheck.com for Oregon traffic conditions. For California roads, use http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »