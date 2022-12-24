Salvation Army falls short of donations

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Salvation Army is asking for support from the community.

This year it says it is short of its Red Kettle goal by more than $25,000.

The Salvation Army is asking you to make cash donations or gift cards for food into the Red Kettles.

You can find the Red Kettles at Walmart, Fred Meyer and Bi-Mart locations.

The Red Kettles will be out until 2 pm on Christmas eve.

You can also drop off your donation locally, mail it in or make a contribution online.

Donate volunteer or find out more at the salvationarmyusa.org.