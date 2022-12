MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police said a dead body was found floating in Bear Creek Thursday.

The body is described by police as a man in his 50’s, a spokesperson said police did not know him.

MPD said the body was found near the 100 block of Riverside Avenue.

Once the body was removed from Bear Creek, Medford Police said it did not find anything suspicious.

MPD is now waiting on the results of the autopsy to determine cause of death and notifying next of kin.