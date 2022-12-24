Ponderosa Middle School celebrates its 65-year anniversary

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Ponderosa Middle School in Klamath County is celebrating its 65 years by planting 65 ponderosa pine trees.

Its parent teacher organization is urging the community to sponsor these trees that will be planted by families, faculty and students along Klamath’s urban trail.

This tree sponsorship will support several programs like dad’s on duty, teacher of the month and manner matters program at the school.

Heidi says this will be especially beneficial to low-income households that make up to 71% of the school.

People can donate a partial or entire tree via their website pondopto.wixsite.com/plantproject.

You can also find them on Facebook at Pondo P.T.O.