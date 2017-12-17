Saturation patrols underway for the holidays

Medford, Ore.– Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s office will be conducting DUII saturation patrols all in an effort to catch impaired drivers from now until New Year’s.
Deputies will focus patrols on rural roadways. The sheriff’s office says grant funding allows for extra deputies without taking away normal calls for service. With the number of DUII’s increasing this time of year, the sheriff’s office is warning drivers about the consequences of your actions on the road.
“One is the criminal aspect of itself if you get charged in a crime,” said Deputy Noah Strohmeyer. “DUI is also a very expensive crime to have to deal with. To defend and make it through the process.”
The sheriff’s office also says DUII’s aren’t just for alcohol consumption.
According to deputies, marijuana and certain medical drugs are also cause for being given a DUII.