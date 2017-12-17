Home
Suspect arrested in November drive-by shooting

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police arrested a suspect in a non-fatal shooting from late November. The shooting happened on Dakota Street, where an occupied home was struck several times, but no one was hit. 21- year-old Hunter Marlow was arrested this week for his involvement.

Medford Police arrested one of the shooters, Santiago Loveland, that same week, but knew there was a second suspect. This week, Medford Police was able to get enough evidence to charge Marlow. According to Medford Police, it believes they acted together to do the shooting.

Medford Police said its dealt with Marlow in the past, after sending him to prison for a drive-by shooting back in 2014. He was released from prison earlier this year.

The other shooting that happened the same week, in which Christian Barajas was killed, remains unsolved. Medford Police Department does not believe these suspects are involved in that shooting.

