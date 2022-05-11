Scam warnings issued by Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, City of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Local law enforcement officers are warning the public about a pair of scams targeting Rogue Valley residents.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said people are reporting they’re getting calls requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other offenses.

“This is a reminder, do NOT send money to someone representing themselves as law enforcement on the phone,” the sheriff’s office said. “JCSO and other law enforcement entities will NEVER call you to collect money.”

In a separate scam alert, the City of Ashland said several utility customers have been contacted via automated messages that claim to be the customer’s service provider. The messages demand customers pay their bill over the phone, typically with a prepaid credit card, in order to avoid having their utility services cut off.

The city said these individuals are not representatives of the city, or any utility service provider. Ashland said if someone contacts you in this manner, do not make a payment.