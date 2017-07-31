Mountain lion spotted in Yreka

Yreka, Calif. – A mountain lion was reportedly prowling around a Yreka neighborhood Monday morning.
The Yreka Police Department said the big cat was spotted at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Discovery Street.
Officers checked the area after the sighting but they didn’t find the mountain lion.
YPD said as the weather warms up, more wild animals will be visiting the city looking for water.
They advise citizens to use caution when leaving small animals and pets unattended.
Wildlife experts provided the following advice if you should encounter a mountain lion/cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.