Schedule for Memorial Day F-15 flyovers

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct flights over Memorial Day ceremonies across the state, including southern Oregon.
F-15 fighter jets from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls will fly over six communities in our region on Monday, May 27.
The F-15s will be flying at around 1,000 above ground level at about 400 mph.
The fighter jets are scheduled to make the following flyovers:
- 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.
- 11:15 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.
- 11:30 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.
- 11:45 a.m. Memory Gardens, Medford, Ore.
- 11:53 a.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park, Medford, Ore.
- 12:00 p.m. Siskiyou Memorial Park, Medford, Ore.
- 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:30 p.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore.
- 12:40 p.m. Curry County Veterans Memorial, Gold Beach, Ore.
The Oregon Military Department said flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.