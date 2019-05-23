Home
Schedule for Memorial Day F-15 flyovers

Schedule for Memorial Day F-15 flyovers

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct flights over Memorial Day ceremonies across the state, including southern Oregon.

F-15 fighter jets from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls will fly over six communities in our region on Monday, May 27.

The F-15s will be flying at around 1,000 above ground level at about 400 mph.

The fighter jets are scheduled to make the following flyovers:

  • 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.
  • 11:15 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.
  • 11:30 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.
  • 11:45 a.m. Memory Gardens, Medford, Ore.
  • 11:53 a.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park, Medford, Ore.
  • 12:00 p.m. Siskiyou Memorial Park, Medford, Ore.
  • 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
  • 12:30 p.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore.
  • 12:40 p.m. Curry County Veterans Memorial, Gold Beach, Ore.

The Oregon Military Department said flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »