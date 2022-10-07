School bus driver shortage continues for MSD

MEDFORD, Ore. —With the school year in full swing, one local district is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. The Medford School District says the issue has only been heightened by the pandemic.

The Medford School District says the pandemic impacted its drivers greatly. It’s had to get creative, like having fewer stops and relying on parents to drop their kids off. Prior to the pandemic, it had 100 bus drivers. Once students returned to the classroom it was down to half that number.

This school year, the district has 60 drivers, but still hopes to reach 90 by the end of the year. The district says 60 drivers is enough to cover home-to-school routes, but it strains other activities, like field trips or athletic trips.

There are fewer stops, we are squeezing field trips in the middle of the day or afternoons when the buses are back, athletic trips we’re renting coaches from out of town,” said Assistant Superintendent of MSD, Brad Earl.

The school contracts out to First Students for the drivers. It offers a $3,000 signing bonus, and $21 an hour to drivers.

To be a bus driver you have to have a commercial driver’s license, and participate in training.