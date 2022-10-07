Over 8,000 people affected by CareOregon data breach

regon, a P

ortland

MEDFORD, Ore. – CareO-based coordinated care organization, said thousands of members have been affected by a data breach.

Just over 8,000 people in Oregon are part of this data breach.

In Jackson County, 1,800 members of Jackson Care Connect are affected.

CareOregon said the incident occurred on August 9.

It said marketing letters were sent out to the wrong address and contained protected health information.

That information includes member’s names and Medicaid ID numbers.

CareOregon said 5,500 of its own members are part of the breach as well.

If you think you may be affected, CareOregon is asking people to take action.

Review your account statements and credit reports closely.

Look for suspicious activity on your accounts.

Set up fraud alerts for any future fraudulent attempts.

If you see any fraud, report it to your financial company immediately.

CareOregon asks anyone to call them directly for any questions or more information.

According to the company, all impacted individuals have already been notified about the data breach.

They believe that this incident poses a low risk of fraud and/or identity theft.