School bus involved in crash outside of Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning southwest of Central Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said there were 11 students from South Medford High School on the bus at the time of the crash, which occurred at an intersection in a neighborhood off of Ross Lane between Hanley Road and Old Stage Road.
Nobody was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
The driver of a utility truck involved was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way at an uncontrolled intersection.