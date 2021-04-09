ScienceWorks Hands-on Museum set to reopen

ASHLAND, Ore. — A popular local science museum will reopen next month.
ScienceWorks Hands-on museum in Ashland closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on May 1, 2021, the museum will reopen with a limited capacity to all visitors.
ScienceWorks released the following statement regarding the reopening:
As a hands-on science center, ScienceWorks is known for its interactive exhibits, which encourage people to touch and explore freely, to learn about scientific principles. The museum has implemented pandemic safety protocols, requiring face coverings, limiting hours and attendance, and increasing sanitation measures. As reopening approaches, here are ways to learn more and connect with ScienceWorks:
- Plan your visit: The Museum will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am – 4pm. Visit the website (https://scienceworksmuseum.org/) for the latest updates on what to expect when you visit the museum. Activities will include a Fix-It station, candy experiments to celebrate the sweetness of summer, Science Skills Sunday with a focus on microscopes and observation, and a new early childhood storytime. Check the Calendar of Events for the program schedule and what’s happening throughout the summer (https://scienceworksmuseum.org/events/list/). Subscribe to the ScienceWorks newsletter (https://bit.ly/scienceworksnews) for updates.
- Sign up for summer camp: Physically-distanced summer camps are scheduled to run from June 28 – September 3. Visit the website (https://scienceworksmuseum.org/camps/) to register for summer camps full of fun science investigations.
- Connect with ScienceWorks online: Download at-home science activities. ScienceWorks activities are being adapted and published on the website. These hands-on projects encourage students to approach learning through inquiry and experience. In addition to step-by-step instructions, the activity packets include questions to help students “think like a scientist,” and most projects can be done with common household materials. Visit the website (https://scienceworksmuseum.org/scienceworks-online/) to download a project. Upload a photo of your project to the online Science Fair Gallery (https://scienceworksmuseum.org/home_project/). ScienceWorks encourages citizen scientists to share their projects on social media using #ScienceWorksOnline to promote conversation, collaboration, and science fun.
Erin Endress, Interim Executive Director of ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum says, “Things will still look a little different as we continue to follow pandemic protocols, but we’re thrilled to be welcoming visitors back to the museum! This summer at ScienceWorks is going to be great.”
About ScienceWorks: ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum inspires wonder and curiosity through science based inquiry and hands-on activities. Serving the Rogue Valley since 2002, ScienceWorks, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to the highest standards of science education for all people. Located at 1500 E Main Street in Ashland, Oregon. For more information, call (541) 482-6767 or visit www.scienceworksmuseum.org.