SCOTUS Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 81-year-old Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring. The move gives President Donald Trump a chance to pick the next appointment to the high court.
Kennedy’s departure leaves a hole in the Supreme Court conservative Republicans will likely be eager to fill.
Kennedy has served for over three decades and has often been a swing vote on numerous issues, including abortion and gay rights.
In a letter to President Donald Trump, Kennedy wrote, “For a member of the legal profession it is the highest of honors to serve on this court. Please permit me by this letter to express my profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret, and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises.”