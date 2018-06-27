Joe Jackson dead at 89

Joe Jackson, father of deceased pop star Michael Jackson, has died.NBC Los Angeles reports a family source confirmed the death, saying Jackson was suffering from terminal cancer. He was 89-years-old.
In the early 1960s, Jackson worked with and managed his sons’ musical group, the Jackson Brothers. Eventually, they changed their moniker to the Jackson 5. They recorded their first single in 1967, eventually singing on with Motown Record in 1969.
Following the success of the Jackson 5, Joe Jackson started his own record label, Ivory Tower Records.
Joe Jackson’s death comes just two days shy of his son Michael’s passing.