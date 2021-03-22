Home
SCOTUS to hear Boston Marathon bombing case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The highest court in the land will tackle a case being brought against the Boston Marathon bomber.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Justice Department’s case against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev and his brother set bombs off at the 2013 Boston Marathon, killing three spectators and injuring hundreds.

He received the death sentence but a federal appeals court vacated the sentence in July.

The appeals court cited jury selection issues and a failure to properly screen jurors for bias.

The Justice Department wants the Supreme Court to review the case.

The justices will look into the lower court’s opinion later this year.

