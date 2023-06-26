Search and rescue look for owner of kayak found in the Rogue River

PROSPECT, Ore. – After an unoccupied kayak was found in the Rogue River, investigators are trying to determine if a kayaker is missing.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unmanned kayak in the river at the entrance of the Natural Bridge outside of Prospect.

The caller who reported the kayak didn’t see a person associated with it, so it’s unclear at this time if anyone is missing, JCSO said.

According to deputies, the kayak was found on top of a “suck hole” where the river goes under the rocks at Natural Bridge.

Due to the urgent nature of the situation, a helicopter searched the river between Union Creek and Prospect twice, but nothing out of the ordinary was found.

The kayak was described as light blue and about seven feet long. It’s a sit-on-top design, which is not typically used on this section of the Rogue River.

So far, there has been no missing person reports and no unaccounted-for vehicles were located.

Anyone with information about the owner of the kayak has been asked to call dispatchers at 541-776-7206.

