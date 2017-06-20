Search and rescuers offer tips for safe hiking

Douglas County, Ore. – After the successful rescue of two experienced hikers who became lost on a Douglas County trail, search and rescue members are providing safety tips to help keep you safe when you head outdoors.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on June 18 they received a distress message from two lost hikers.
DSCO said the pair had planned on hiking the North Umpqua Trail but they lost the trail under several feet of snow.
They were well prepared, but they didn’t have a map or compass.
The pair was successfully rescued the next day by Douglas County Search and Rescue crews.
Following the operation, search and rescue members offered the following safety tips:
- Share your plans. Tell someone where you are going, where you plan to hike or recreate, when you will return and your plan for emergencies. Leave a map, if possible.
- Stay together. When you start as a group, stay as a group and end as a group. Pace your adventure to the slowest person.
- Know when to turn back. Weather changes come quickly in the mountains. Fatigue and unexpected conditions can also affect your adventure. Know your limitations and when to postpone the trip. The outdoors will be there another day.
- Plan for emergencies. Whether you are out for an hour or a multi-day trip, an injury, severe weather or wrong turn could become life threatening. Don’t assume you will be rescued; know how to rescue yourself. Always carry equipment in case you have to spend the night. Have food, water, shelter, weather appropriate clothing and carry a first aid kit.
- Communication devices. A cell phone alone does not suffice as an emergency plan. A large portion of our remote areas do not have cell phone coverage. Whichever communication device you decide to carry, make sure you have sufficient power. An alternate power supply is a good idea. If you choose to recreate alone, personal locator beacons are a valuable tool and provide rescuers a better opportunity to find you.