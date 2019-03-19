Search continues for shooting suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A manhunt continues for a man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Douglas County.
Oregon State Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Interstate-5 near milepost 124, that’s in Roseburg.
The 53-year-old victim, Edward Lanier of Myrtle Creek, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg for a gunshot wound.
He did not survive.
Police say witnesses told them the suspect drove south on Interstate-5. Witnesses describe the driver as a man possibly in his 30’s wearing a red baseball hat.
His car is believed to be a late model silver four-door sedan with no license plates.
Police are asking anyone who sees a person or vehicle matching the description to call 911 immediately.
Do not approach the man as he is considered armed and dangerous.
