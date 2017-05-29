Search crews find body of woman swept away by Illinois River

Josephine County, Ore. – Josephine County Search and Rescue crews recovered the body of a Medford woman in the Illinois River Monday morning.
Tina Behneke was swept away by the river Wednesday, May 17, while trying to cross in a shallow area. Friends tell NBC5 they found her body during an informal search Sunday.
Her body was found about 100 yards down stream from McCaleb Ranch. That’s about a mile from where Behenke went into the river.
Last week, Tina’s sister, Nicole Burnett, spoke to NBC5 and said her sister’s spirit will live on.
“Her love for life, her love for God, her love for others and everything, just her passion, I want to spread that passion, and let people know that her, her fire will continue burning no matter what happens,” Burnett said.