Search for Brian Laundrie continues

Police and the FBI have been scouring the Carlton Reserve’s 25,000 acres after Laundrie’s parents said he went for a hike in the area.
Laundrie, who has not been seen since September 14, is still considered a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of Gabby Petito.
He has not been charged with any crime.
Gabby Petito was Laundrie’s fiancé and the two were on a cross-country van trip this summer and chronicled their adventures on social media.
Earlier this month, Laundrie returned home to Florida, but without his Petito.
Her body was eventually found at a Wyoming campground.