Search for Brian Laundrie continues

CARLTON RESERVE, Fla. (NBC) – Search teams are combing through a Florida nature reserve in search of Brian Laundrie.

Police and the FBI have been scouring the Carlton Reserve’s 25,000 acres after Laundrie’s parents said he went for a hike in the area.

Laundrie, who has not been seen since September 14, is still considered a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of Gabby Petito.

He has not been charged with any crime.

Gabby Petito was Laundrie’s fiancé and the two were on a cross-country van trip this summer and chronicled their adventures on social media.

Earlier this month, Laundrie returned home to Florida, but without his Petito.

Her body was eventually found at a Wyoming campground.

