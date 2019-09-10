Search for missing man underway in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police in Douglas County are trying to find a missing Eugene man who may be in southern Oregon.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Roscoe Casita was reported missing on Saturday, September 7th.
The following Monday, Casita’s 2017 blue Subaru Outback was found by family members at Timpanogas Lake in Douglas County, where Casita has been known to camp in the past.
As of Tuesday, Douglas County search and rescue members were actively searching for Casita in the area, which includes the northeast corner of the county about 93 miles northeast of Roseburg and 94 miles southeast of Eugene.
Casita is described as a white man, 5’10’ tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Casita is urged to call DCSO at 541-440-4471.