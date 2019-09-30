Search for missing sailor suspended

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending the search for a man who went missing off the central Oregon coast.
The sailing vessel Kiwanda was last seen Saturday night headed north near Cape Foulweather. The vessel later failed to return to port.
Around noon Sunday, debris was spotted floating in the ocean near Depoe Bay, which was later confirmed to be from the Kiwanda.
Crews searched the area overnight, but the missing vessel and sailor weren’t found. Search efforts were suspended after 11 hours.
The identity of the missing man was not released by the Coast Guard.