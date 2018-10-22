Search for missing Wisconsin teen continues

BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (KARE/CNN) – Authorities in Barron County, Wisconsin are actively searching for a vehicle of interest that may be connected to the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
They also are asking for about 2,000 volunteers to help them search for items Tuesday morning that could be considered evidence related to her disappearance.
Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff said the following during a press conference:
“The first vehicle is likely a 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger, red or orange in color. The second vehicle is likely either a 2006 to 2010 Ford Edge—black—or a 2004 to 2010 Acura MDX, black in color. Again, I want to stress that these are vehicles of interest only. if anyone sees or has seen these two vehicles in or around Barron County in the last two weeks, they’re asked to call our tip line with the time it was observed, location and license plate number, if available.
“That search will begin at 9 a.m. just north of this location on Highway 25. We are asking for about 2,000 volunteers to walk specific areas in or around the crime scene to help with our investigation. We are looking for anything that may be of evidentiary value maybe related to the incident.
“We would like to search a bigger search area based on information our investigators are collecting. And again, they’ve been poring through a lot of tips. That is a large number of tips. we can’t thank and stress enough that these tips are very important and that those tips have led us to this.”
“All of our search teams tomorrow will be led by law enforcement officers. We have a lot of help coming from the DNR and the Wisconsin State Patrol. That officer will then take that, hand it off to an evidence officer–we’ll have several evidence officers in the field. When they find a piece of evidence, or what they believe to be a piece of evidence, our evidence team will then respond to the scene.”
Police say they believe the teen was at home on the morning of October 15th when both of her parents were shot to death.
She was reported missing when a family member who discovered their bodies.
Police say they believe Closs is in danger.