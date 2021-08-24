Search for Tennessee flood survivors continues

In Waverly, Tennessee, we’re now three days removed from historic floods and there are still, this morning, about 20 people listed missing.
Homes were pulled from their foundations, sheds dragged down to the creek beds and vehicles turned over.
There are cars all up and down the creek bed as search and rescue crews are going down and trying to turn over debris now that the water has receded and look for victims.
We’re also hearing absolutely harrowing tales of parents doing whatever they can to save their kids’ lives.
One such individual, a man here in Waverly, talked about the fact that he had 7-month-old twins, Rileigh and Ryan, in his arms as the water came up almost to the ceiling of their home and eventually, he said, “I lost them. I just lost them.”
There are other children who have already passed away in this historic flooding disaster.
We know right now that the president has approved a major federal disaster declaration, which hopefully will help some folks here with money to get temporary housing low-cost loans.
The emotional toll that has been inflicted on middle Tennessee, right now, is indescribable.