Search warrants bring heavy police presence to Ruch area

RUCH, Ore. – Police are informing the public about a police action that took place in the Ruch area Thursday morning.
At about 6:30 a.m. on October 24, detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office served warrants at homes where Upper Applegate Road meets Highway 238 and in the 1800 block of Upper Applegate Road.
Sergeant Julie Denney said they received calls from people concerned about the SWAT team presence in the area. However, she explained they were there as a precaution because of the criminal history of one of the residents. “There was no danger to the public,” Sgt. Denney said.
One man, who was unrelated to the investigation, was arrested for outstanding warrants stemming from a domestic violence incident, JCSO said. He was identified as 41-year-old Joaquin Amadeus Cowart. Detectives said Cowart is a registered sex offender who is out of compliance, so additional charges are pending.
Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information was released by law enforcement authorities.
JCSO was assisted by Oregon State Police, the Medford Police Department and the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force.