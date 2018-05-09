FDA declares EpiPen shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared a shortage of EpiPen auto-injectors used to treat severe allergic reactions.
The announcement comes after hundreds of Americans reported trouble filling prescriptions for the devices.
Some patients have had to wait several weeks or have not been able to get one at all.
Mylan—the company that manufactures EpiPen—said the shortage is due to manufacturing delays.
Meanwhile, there are other brands of epinephrine auto-injectors available.
All contain the same medication to help people having life-threatening allergic reactions.