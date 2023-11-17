Second Chick-fil-A Under Construction in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s second Chick-fil-A location could be open sooner than you might think.

According to the restaurant chain, the site located on the corner of Highway 99 and Garfield is currently under construction that’s in South Medford near the newly built Panera Bread and Jamba Juice.

Back in October, the City of Medford confirmed building permits were approved for the location.

Chick-fil- A says the new restaurant is expected to create anywhere from 80 to 120 new jobs.

Pending any delays it will open in the spring.

