Senator Ron Wyden following up with Law Enforcement

SOUTHERN OREGON – US Senator Ron Wyden and local law enforcement working together with the DEA to fight Southern Oregon’s Fentanyl crisis.

Senator Wyden is following up with Southern Oregon law enforcement after promising to bring a larger DEA presence to our area.

Back in October, Oregon’s Senior Senator met with Medford Police Chief Justin Ivens and Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler about fentanyl’s impact on Southern Oregon. Ivens and Sickler told Wyden their agencies got little to no help from the DEA.

Earlier this week, the DEA helped bring down a drug ring and Josephine County and took nearly 150,000 lethal doses of fentanyl off our streets.

“This is not going to be a one off from yesterday (Tuesday) or something that’s all resolved in 20 minutes but what we have gotten is a commitment from the DEA to continue strengthening its partnership with local law enforcement,” said Senator Wyden.

Senator Wyden says the DEA has already agreed to have more direct lines of communication with law enforcement here locally.

He says there will also be more agents available here for situations like this week’s drug bust in Josephine County.

