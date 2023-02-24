Over $700,000 headed to Klamath Tribes for healthcare improvements

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Over $700,000 in federal funding is headed to the Klamath Tribes to improve healthcare facilities.

On Friday, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $732,920 from the Indian Health Service is going toward the construction, expansion, and modernization of tribal outpatient facilities.

“Tribes around Oregon depend on ambulatory health care facilities to get the care they need, when they need it,” said Senator Merkley, who writes the legislation funding the IHS through his work as Chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee. “These facilities, which are operated by tribes and tribal organizations, provide access to quality, culturally appropriate health care—and ensuring these facilities are accessible and modernized is vital to the care, treatment, and resources provided for patients. I’m pleased the Klamath Tribes will benefit from this important health care investment.”

“These federal funds secured by the Klamath Tribes will help their vital work to provide topnotch and easily accessible health care for their members,” Wyden said. “Ambulatory care increases the opportunity for quality care by taking that care to where people are. These are smart and targeted healthcare investments, and I’ll keep battling to provide similar resources for Tribal communities throughout Oregon.”

The Indian Health Service’s Small Ambulatory Program supports work toward expanding access to healthcare, offering new services, expanding existing services, and upgrading outdated facilities.

You can learn more at https://www.ihs.gov/dfpc/programs/.