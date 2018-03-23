Security “incident” exposed at Oregon Department of Revenue

Salem, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Revenue revealed Friday it has detected a security incident involving approximately 36,000 people. The potentially impacted information includes names, addresses and Social Security numbers.
According to the DOR, an employee uploaded work files to a personal cloud storage account on February 21, 2018. The Department of Revenue’s information security staff identified the upload through routine log reviews. When the incident was detected, the employee’s computer was taken and all network access and credentials were immediately disabled. The employee was also placed on administrative leave.
The Department of Revenue says staff immediately launched a security investigation to determine the scope of the incident and the specifics of the information involved. Over the next several days, all the files were deleted from the personal account.
While no evidence exists that the information was viewed or accessed by anyone without the proper authorization to do so, the Department of Revenue is sending notices to people who were impacted and is providing them with identity theft recovery services.