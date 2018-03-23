Home
Crime team seeks help with Hasbrouck death investigation

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Major Crime Team is asking for your help with a death investigation.

35 year old Jack James Hasbrouck was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area north of Beatty.

“It was a suspicious death.”  Notes Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.  “And we are asking for information from the public.”

Investigators aren’t saying how Hasbrouck may have died, how long he may have been dead, or how he was discovered.

“When we have an ongoing investigation it’s very important that information not leak out to the public that would taint or sway information that we then get from them.”  Explains Costello.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

NBC5 asked D.A. Costello if there is any threat to the public.

“We don’t believe so.”  Answered Costello.  “Mister Hasbrouck had a lot of friends that maybe weren’t the kind that an average citizen is going to have.”

The D.A. adds that those with any information about Jack Hasbrouck are asked to contact police.  “Sometimes even the smallest piece of information can be very helpful.”

Tips can be made anonymously to the Klamath Falls Police anonymous tip hotline:  (541) 883-5334

