Domestic abuse suspect arrested after standoff in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Two dozen firearms were seized after a domestic dispute turned into a hostage situation in White City.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a call from a domestic violence victim in distress. After the victim gave their address, the call was suddenly disconnected.

Deputies said they arrived at the house in the 2400 block of Agate Meadows in White City and the victim and a child were able to escape out of a bedroom window.

According to JCSO, the house was surrounded by law enforcement officers and a crisis negotiation team tried to communicate with the armed suspect who was still inside.

After receiving no communication with the suspect, a SWAT team deployed a flashbang at about 2:05 a.m.

10 minutes later, the suspect put down his rifle and surrendered peacefully without further incident, JCSO said.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jordan David Johnson of Medford. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of domestic abuse menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, interfering with making a report, and two counts of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms. He also had three warrants from the Medford Police Department for unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of reckless endangering.

When the home was searched, 24 guns were found, including two illegal short-barreled rifles and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

The case is ongoing and no further information was released by JCSO.

If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour Community Works Help Line at 541-779-4357 or 541-779-HELP (for emergencies, call 911) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential assistance from trained advocates.

