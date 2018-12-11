Semi gets stuck under Klamath Falls bridge

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A tall truck got stuck under a short bridge Monday morning in Klamath Falls.
A semi got stuck under an overpass at Veterans Memorial Park just before 7 Monday morning.
Most semi-trailer trucks are about 13 and a half feet tall.
“14-foot bridges are usually okay,” said Edward Haas of Ace Towing. “This one’s about 3 feet shorter.”
Hass adds this isn’t the first time a truck has gotten stuck under the park bridge. “We get one every year, it seems like. There was one month we had 3 of them.”
The truck was carrying a load of romaine lettuce, oranges, and lemons.
Hass says the produce had to be removed from the truck in order to free it. “Once that’s done, the trailer’s light enough that you can move it and get it out of here.”
There were no injuries.
Police contacted ODOT to have the bridge inspected for any damage.
No citations have been issued, and no dollar estimate of damage has been made.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.