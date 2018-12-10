FDA (again) states: don’t eat raw cookie dough

WASHINGTON, D.C. Health officials want to remind you that raw cookie dough belongs on the cookie sheet, not in your mouth.
In a tweet Monday morning, FDA Commissioner Doctor Scott Gottlieb told Americans they should not eat the dough.
You can not eat it in a house. You can not eat it with a mouse. We do not like it here or there. We do not like it anywhere. We do not like raw chocolate chip cookie dough, we do not like it, #FDA we are. https://t.co/douOzVzJU7— Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) December 10, 2018
The reason is because the flour and raw eggs found in many recipes may make you sick.
Raw eggs could contain the bacteria Salmonella while the flour may be contaminated with E. coli.
Thoroughly cooking the dough kills the bacteria.