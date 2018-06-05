Sen. Wyden voices concerns about USFS air tanker program

WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) is sharing some Oregonians’ concerns about the U.S. Forest Service’s level of preparedness regarding wildfire response.
In a letter addressed to USFS Interim Chief Vicki Christiansen, Wyden voiced specific concerns regarding the Forest Service’s air tanker program.
“The Forest Service has taken great steps to address emergency preparedness when it comes to fighting wildfires, including development of the Predictive Services program which helps to anticipate major fires and determine the best allocation of resources.” Wyden wrote. “With changes in your approach to air tanker contracting, what steps are you taking to ensure the agency is adequately prepared to respond quickly and effectively to wildfires once they strike?”
NBC5 News has previously reported the USFS plans to use fewer air tankers than usual this summer. Last year, 20 aircraft were available. As of late April, only 13 were under contract. That could result in a shortage of fire-fighting resources.
You can read Wyden’s letter here: Wyden Air Tanker Letter 06-04-18.pdf