New brunch spot ‘Sunny Side Up’ opens in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILE, Ore. – A beloved Jacksonville café that closed three months ago is rebranding.

The Mustard Seed café in downtown Jacksonville closed in September.

One of its former owners from 12 years ago, recently bought the business back.

It’s now called, “Sunny Side Up.”

She said they’ll use many of the same recipes from the Mustard Seed including their famous cinnamon rolls.

“It’s basically the same with addition of some of the requests we had over the years and the alcoholic beverages,” Geannie Inman. “Everything is homemade, country cooking and it’s a lot like it was before, but maybe a little better.”

Sunny Side Up will be serving all day breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with some lunch items on the menu.

They plan on adding alcoholic drinks, like mimosas and Bloody Mary’s in the near future.