Senator Merkley expresses support for transgender rights

Portland, Ore. (KPTV/CNN Newsource) – Senator Jeff Merkley expressed support for transgender rights this week in Portland.
The Oregon Democrat spoke at a Tuesday rally, with dozens in attendance.
It follows President Trump’s July announcement on Twitter that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender people from serving in the armed forces.
Mel Haywood attended rally. She said, “Portland is basically coming out and making a statement that transgender inclusively is a vital part of the fabric of our culture and the fabric of American values, and we won’t let current political statements or a climate of unhealthy exchange make people who are very vital to our community feel less than or you know, not important to the workings, and we want to just support our people.”
The Pentagon says it will continue allowing transgender individuals to serve until the White House issues official directions.