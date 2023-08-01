Senator Ron Wyden visits Coos County, talks drug trafficking with sheriff

COOS COUNTY, Ore.- Senator Ron Wyden paid a visit to Coos County this weekend and while he was there he met with the county sheriff.

Senator Wyden also took park in a series of town halls in the south coast.

Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio said several topics were covered in his conversation with Senator Wyden including drug trafficking.

He said it’s one of several issues he’s hoping to get more resources for.

“I would really like to go after the dealers and supply routes for these drugs,” Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio said. “And we discussed that quite a bit which is great. Discussed a couple of upcoming projects in the county, discussed some different entities and agencies that might be able to help going forward with a lot of different issues.”

Sheriff Fabrizio said Wyden would support the county’s application for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

“HIDTA”, as it’s called, is a federal program providing grants or funding for drug enforcement.

He said since becoming sheriff, addressing the drug problems in Coos County has been a big priority for him.

