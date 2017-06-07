Senator Wyden: Portland stabbing victims are “heroes”

Washington, D.C. – Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley took to the Senate floor Wednesday to thank Taliesin Myyrdin Namkai Meche and the other victims a violent stabbing on a Portland train.
“They stood up courageously against terrorism and for core American and Oregon values of congress and freedom,” Senator Wyden said. “These three Oregon heroes did not run when they saw danger. These three advanced towards the danger.”
Namkai Meche, along with Micah Fletcher and Ricky Best, were stabbed by Jeremy Christian after the men tried to defend two young girls who were the target of Christian’s racist rant.
Ricky Best was killed along with Namkai Meche. Micah Fletcher was treated in the hospital and later released.