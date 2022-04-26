Sensory kits for children delivered to Rogue River Police Department

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A local police department got a delivery of “sensory kits” to help children with special needs.

Earlier this year, Jackson County Fire District 3 paramedic Michelle Frazier delivered 84 of her signature “Frazier Bags” to deputies at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The bags are given to special needs kids while the deputies are on call. They’re “sensory kits” loaded with things that provide a calming effect and sensory processing for children.

Someone who saw an article about the bags reportedly reached out to the Rogue River Police Department to see if they were interested. It turns out they were, so Michelle sent some over.

According to RRPD, Michelle’s goal is to get the bags in every first responder vehicle in Jackson County.

“A huge thank you to Michelle for all she puts into this and for coming out and making this available to our department,” RRPD said. “If you are interested in learning more or donating to the cause, see below. To donate, checks can be made out to Fire District 3 with ‘Frazier Bags’ in the memo portion or call (541) 826-7100. https://www.jcfd3.com/services…/pages/frazier-bags”