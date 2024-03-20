Service changes coming to RVTD on April 1st

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Transportation District is announcing new improvements to its routes. It includes routes 61, 21, and 27 effective April 1.

Route 61 service frequency will transition to every two hours with discontinuation of stops at Poplar, Morrow, Royal, and Stevens.

Route 21 frequency will increase to every 20 minutes, offering passengers a more convenient travel experience.

And finally, route 27 frequency will be increased to every 30 minutes providing a smoother commuting experience.

For more information visit rvtd.org

