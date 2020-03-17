Seven Feathers announces temporary closure

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A southern Oregon casino is shutting down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven Feathers Casino Resort was technically exempt from Governor Kate Brown’s recent order to shut down gatherings of more than 25 people. However, casino management voted unanimously to take action and close down operations, including restaurants, on Tuesday.
“This pandemic is a national public health crisis that requires all of us to unify across all levels of government to protect the health and well being of our Tribes and communities,” Dan Courtney, Cow Creek Tribal Chairman said. “While we are a sovereign entity governed by our own laws, we are committed to this community and doing our part to help contain this virus so that we don’t experience the same loss we are witnessing in other parts of the world.”
The closure, which includes the hotel, is expected to last for two weeks. It does not include the nearby RV park, which is not operated by Seven Feathers.
According to the tribe, they’ll provide emergency paid leave and benefits for employees during the temporary closure. Updates can be found at http://www.sevenfeathers.com