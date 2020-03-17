Amazon to prioritize essentials

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) – Amazon is telling third-party merchants it will temporarily prioritize household staples. That includes medical supplies and other product categories in response to a surge in demand from the coronavirus outbreak.
The change went into effect Tuesday and is expected to last until April 5th, according to a document obtained by CNBC.
The change means Amazon will take in items like household staples before other products.
Third-party sellers on Amazon who sell products not related to coronavirus demand may see delays when they try to send their items to an Amazon warehouse.