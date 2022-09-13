Several fire crews help put out Medford structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The structure fire was stopped yesterday at about a quarter of an acre.

The fire started at a home on the 5300 block of Pioneer Road.

Jackson County District 5, Medford, Ashland and the Oregon Department of Forestry all responded.

ODF says the wildland part of the fire was stopped and firefighters mopped it up.

Fire officials said despite a drone stopping ODF helicopters they made good progress on the initial attack.

“We were able to, before that drone popped up, we were able to use helicopters as needed, and made it a big help in knocking down a lot of the fire as well, along with our units that were on the ground,” District 5 Battalion Chief Steve Maziarski said.

District 5 said crews worked on hot spots until 2 a.m..

Right now, here are no reported injuries or deaths.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.