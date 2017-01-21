Shady Cove man attends inauguration

Luke Murphy from Shady Cove says he was thankful to get tickets from Congressman Greg Walden for his first inauguration.
He says he was only about 250 feet from the podium and he appreciated the peaceful transition.
“It was exciting and the people were all very kind. In our area we had very little protests going on. We had one person that blew a whistle… other than that, we just didn’t see much problems and had a great time there,” Murphy said.
Murphy says he thinks the atmosphere and tone of the speeches were positive and encouraging.