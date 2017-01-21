Home
Southern Oregon Lieutenant works at inauguration

A Southern Oregon man had a front row seat to the inauguration.

Lieutenant Craig Johnson serves in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Friday, he was on presidential duty.

The 45th Presidential Inauguration is an event millions watch and thousands attend, but only a few get to see up close.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be a part of the inauguration today, and I’m grateful that I was able to be a part of it,” Lieutenant Johnson said.

Lieutenant Craig Johnson is a Medford native and South Medford High School graduate.

Now he’s an officer in the coast guard.

Friday, his job put him in the middle of history.

Johnson stands on the right side of the screen greeting dignitaries as they arrived for the inauguration.

He says that part is what made the biggest impression on him.

“The graciousness of all the elected officials who came out and the magnitude of the event,” Lieutenant Johnson said.

He says the sea of people surrounding the podium is something he’ll never forget.

“Looking out down the National Mall to the Washington Memorial and seeing the crowds of people,” Lieutenant Johnson said.

Lieutenant Johnson has wanted to work the last few inaugurations, but it’s never worked out.

