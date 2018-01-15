Couple allegedly held 13 children captive in California home

PERRIS, Calif. – Police encountered a shocking scene inside a Perris, California home after discovering multiple victims bound, shackled and malnourished in the home of their parents.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said a 17-year-old girl escaped her home early Sunday morning. She called 911 using a cell phone she found inside the house before she left.
According to the teen, she and her 12 siblings were held captive inside their parents’ home. Some of girl’s brothers and sisters were reportedly bound by chains and padlocks.
When police met with the girl, she was slightly emaciated and looked much younger than her actual age.
Officers said they went to the girl’s home contacted 57-year old David Allen Turpin and 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin.
Inside the residence, police said they encountered “several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings.” 12 of the Turpins’ children were found in the house. However, deputies were shocked when they found seven of the children were actually adults, ranging from 18 to 29-years-old. The youngest victim was 2-years-old.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, they provided the victims with food and drinks after they claimed to be starving.
All 13 victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and observation.
Both parents were taken to jail, where they’re facing numerous charges related to torture and child endangerment. Bail was set at $9 million each.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.