Five on 5 – State Senator Herman Baertschiger – (R) Senate Minority Leader

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Republican State Senator Herman Baertschiger discussing his appointment to the position of Senate Minority Leader, his thoughts on Governor Brown’s budget in respect to wildfire season, his thoughts on the Democratic super majority, and the proposed carbon tax.

