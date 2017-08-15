Shan Creek Fire grow to 350 acres

Josephine County, Ore. – A 350-acre fire burning 12 miles west of Grants Pass is 20% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to firefighters.
Rural Metro Fire said the Shan Creek Fire is currently not threatening any structures.
The closest private property along the east flank of the fire is entirely wet-lined.
Firefighters said there is no imminent threat to residences, as the part of the fire that’s currently spreading is not near any homes.
Visible smoke is likely to drift into neighboring communities.
RMF is asking the public to avoid using Shan Creek Road, Forest Service Road 2706 and any tributary roads to make room for fire traffic.